Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) a good stock to buy now?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) is 114.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.11% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.49, the stock is -19.45% and -6.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 15.95% off its SMA200. CPHI registered 73.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5524 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5080.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.89%, and is -13.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 13.95% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $24.01M and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.01% and -64.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-149.00%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), with 21.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.66% while institutional investors hold 4.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.58M, and float is at 21.94M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 2.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.95 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.18% of the CPHI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 55830.0 shares valued at $28132.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 35683.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $8449.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 21776.0 with a market value of $10972.0.

#####

#####

#####

#####

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -2.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 73.53% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.