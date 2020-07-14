New Big Money Means FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is -24.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $59.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLIR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.54 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.29% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.18% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $39.99, the stock is -1.12% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -14.92% off its SMA200. FLIR registered -27.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.20.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.92%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) has around 4265 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.03 and Fwd P/E is 17.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.69% and -32.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLIR Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $464.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Top Institutional Holders

683 institutions hold shares in FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 100.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.60M, and float is at 129.62M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 99.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.41 million shares valued at $491.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.78% of the FLIR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.56 million shares valued at $336.83 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.78 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $184.18 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 5.38 million with a market value of $171.68 million.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRANK JEFFREY, the company’s Sr VP, Global Product Strategy. SEC filings show that FRANK JEFFREY sold 24,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $46.94 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27131.0 shares.

FLIR Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that WYNNE STEVEN E (Director) sold a total of 21,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $48.88 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28361.0 shares of the FLIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, FRANK JEFFREY (Sr VP, Global Product Strategy) disposed off 548 shares at an average price of $52.66 for $28858.0. The insider now directly holds 33,748 shares of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 30.24% up over the past 12 months. Cubic Corporation (CUB) is -32.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.33% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.