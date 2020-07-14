Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Volatility At 2.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.62 and a high of $219.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $175.13 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.26% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -44.65% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $176.47, the stock is 1.60% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -2.12% off its SMA200. NSC registered -14.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 24587 employees, a market worth around $44.88B and $11.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.05 and Fwd P/E is 16.66. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.70% and -19.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.20% in year-over-year returns.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

1,649 institutions hold shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), with 294.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 76.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.30M, and float is at 255.85M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 76.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.15 million shares valued at $2.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the NSC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.34 million shares valued at $2.39 billion to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 13.43 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $1.69 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wheeler Michael Joseph, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 8,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $195.02 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12846.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Squires James A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 50,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $191.48 per share for $9.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63180.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Allison Clyde H Jr (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 1,593 shares at an average price of $192.65 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 39,553 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 20.49% up over the past 12 months. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is -4.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.41% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.