Positives for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) as stock loss in recent trading

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is -44.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.21 and a high of $32.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.13% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.98, the stock is -9.30% and -8.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -31.10% off its SMA200. WRI registered -37.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.89.

The stock witnessed a -10.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is -8.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $474.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.01 and Fwd P/E is 24.60. Profit margin for the company is 67.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.07% and -47.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $110.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Top Institutional Holders

418 institutions hold shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), with 8.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.83% while institutional investors hold 89.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.86M, and float is at 119.33M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 82.99% of the Float.

#####

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASHER STEPHEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LASHER STEPHEN A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.22 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that LASHER STEPHEN A (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $23.22 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82692.0 shares of the WRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, LASHER STEPHEN A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $22.89 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 117,692 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI).

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -4.16% down over the past 12 months. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is -62.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.46% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.