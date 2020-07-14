Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Track to Reach $42.00 in a Year

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is -23.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.31 and a high of $60.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.86 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.56% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.86% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $42.43, the stock is 2.50% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. PFG registered -29.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.10.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.89%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has around 17601 employees, a market worth around $10.91B and $17.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.02% and -30.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Principal Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $3.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Top Institutional Holders

827 institutions hold shares in Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), with 892.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 74.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.00M, and float is at 273.08M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 74.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.91 million shares valued at $999.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.46% of the PFG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.58 million shares valued at $739.07 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nippon Life Insurance Company which holds 18.14 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $568.41 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 14.56 million with a market value of $456.39 million.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELATT DANIEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GELATT DANIEL bought 28,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $35.52 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that GELATT DANIEL (Director) bought a total of 28,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $35.52 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,296 shares at an average price of $45.82 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 47,438 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -39.49% down over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is -10.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.6% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.