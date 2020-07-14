Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is -41.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $19.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.34 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -29.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.37, the stock is -6.78% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -26.74% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -42.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.28.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.00%, and is -8.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $293.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.00 and Fwd P/E is 39.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.56% and -45.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $68.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 98.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.97M, and float is at 113.41M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zorn Eric S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zorn Eric S bought 29,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $9.22 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93946.0 shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that PERSICO CHARLES J. (Director) sold a total of 7,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $16.93 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23559.0 shares of the ROIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SCHOEBEL RICHARD K. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $18.23 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 274,174 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is 10.39% higher over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -42.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.79% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.