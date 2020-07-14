RH (RH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

RH (NYSE: RH) is 21.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.14 and a high of $275.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $258.43 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.78% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.54% lower than the price target low of $232.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $261.09, the stock is 2.31% and 19.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 37.25% off its SMA200. RH registered 111.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $246.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.88.

The stock witnessed a 12.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.24%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $2.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.39 and Fwd P/E is 19.08. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 256.99% and -5.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

RH (RH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RH (RH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.09 with sales reaching $683.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

RH (RH) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in RH (RH), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.69% while institutional investors hold 128.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.24M, and float is at 17.14M with Short Float at 23.07%. Institutions hold 116.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.85 million shares valued at $286.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the RH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.88 million shares valued at $189.04 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.82 million shares representing 9.43% and valued at over $182.71 million, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 8.86% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $171.64 million.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRIEDMAN GARY G, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FRIEDMAN GARY G sold 179,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $231.91 per share for a total of $41.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.85 million shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Preston Jack M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $231.86 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7544.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, FRIEDMAN GARY G (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 159,080 shares at an average price of $233.92 for $37.21 million. The insider now directly holds 2,010,104 shares of RH (RH).

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 26.70% up over the past 12 months. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -29.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.25% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.