SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) picks momentum as shares drop -1.80%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 29.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $9.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $9.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.59% off the consensus price target high of $11.71 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.19% lower than the price target low of $7.11 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.83, the stock is 1.12% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 32.55% off its SMA200. SILV registered 125.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.26%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.48. Distance from 52-week low is 169.21% and -9.34% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $17.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), with 16.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.21% while institutional investors hold 58.67% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 50.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 9.63 million shares valued at $50.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the SILV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 4.93 million shares valued at $25.71 million to account for 3.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1832 Asset Management L.P. which holds 3.72 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $19.43 million, while Sprott Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $18.96 million.

