The incline in Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) is -5.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $14.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYAD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $20.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.54% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.18% higher than the price target low of $19.49 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.27, the stock is 4.29% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 14.65% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. CYAD registered -31.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.68.

The stock witnessed a -9.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.70%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 174.88% and -24.77% from its 52-week high.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Analyst Forecasts

Celyad Oncology SA quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), with 11.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 9.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.94M, and float is at 11.43M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 9.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.99 million shares valued at $7.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.12% of the CYAD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 39773.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 17018.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 6940.0 with a market value of $51563.0.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) that is trading 0.37% up over the past 12 months. Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is 44.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -244.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 27180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.