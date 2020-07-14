The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) turns bearish with loss of -0.07 points

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -24.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $31.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.62 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07%.

At last check, trading at $21.55, the stock is 12.46% and 18.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.33% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -19.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.04.

The stock witnessed a 27.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.08%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $733.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.55 and Fwd P/E is 21.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.05% and -31.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

The Simply Good Foods Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $204.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with 10.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.84% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.38M, and float is at 85.04M with Short Float at 6.04%. Institutions hold 91.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.07 million shares valued at $155.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the SMPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.16 million shares valued at $137.96 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.95 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $95.36 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $89.0 million.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITE JAMES D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITE JAMES D bought 2,780 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $17.97 per share for a total of $49953.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6333.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 87,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $16.88 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, GOOLSBY MICHELLE P (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.59 for $82950.0. The insider now directly holds 13,970 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -19.60% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -19.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.92% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.