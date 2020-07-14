These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $7.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEAF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.97, the stock is 14.52% and 48.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 37.19% off its SMA200. LEAF registered -41.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5187.

The stock witnessed a 38.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 166.67%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $107.08M and $153.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 285.44% and -43.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $44.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), with 538.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 80.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.42M, and float is at 22.23M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 79.14% of the Float.

#####

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quandt R James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quandt R James bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $1.76 per share for a total of $17600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Leaf Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L (less than 10% owner) sold a total of 110,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $1.46 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.72 million shares of the LEAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L (less than 10% owner) disposed off 196,000 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 3,827,924 shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 37.14% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is -10.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.01% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.