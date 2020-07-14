Things appear to be looking up for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -13.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.95 and a high of $119.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $87.43 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -33.18% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $87.90, the stock is 0.12% and -0.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -6.64% off its SMA200. YUM registered -21.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.44.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.46%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $26.06B and $5.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.42 and Fwd P/E is 23.06. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.96% and -26.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (72.70%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,332 institutions hold shares in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), with 559.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 78.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.00M, and float is at 300.45M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 78.67% of the Float.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell David Eric, the company’s Vice President, Controller. SEC filings show that Russell David Eric sold 7,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $85.85 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8986.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,318 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $91.28 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72281.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Lowings Anthony (CEO-KFC Division) disposed off 4,138 shares at an average price of $83.80 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 45,360 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -41.57% down over the past 12 months. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is 42.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.59% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.