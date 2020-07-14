This Indicator Is Supporting Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) is -31.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $21.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.39 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.50, the stock is 8.01% and 16.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. FTAI registered -13.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.72.

The stock witnessed a 17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.79%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $576.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Distance from 52-week low is 265.85% and -37.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $98.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), with 864.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 52.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.01M, and float is at 84.23M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 52.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System with over 3.78 million shares valued at $30.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.44% of the FTAI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC with 3.07 million shares valued at $25.21 million to account for 3.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caspian Capital LP which holds 3.04 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $24.89 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $23.91 million.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BO, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BO bought 2,297,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $8.54 per share for a total of $19.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.79 million shares.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BO (10% Owner) bought a total of 56,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $6.81 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.49 million shares of the FTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Christopher Scott (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,300 shares at an average price of $7.52 for $77424.0. The insider now directly holds 10,300 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI).

