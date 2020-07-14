Top attractive stock of the week – HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is -21.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $57.91 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.17% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $57.42, the stock is -3.57% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. HQY registered -19.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.08%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has around 2931 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $635.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2895.50 and Fwd P/E is 35.44. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.92% and -35.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthEquity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $173.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.52% while institutional investors hold 103.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.98M, and float is at 65.04M with Short Float at 7.03%. Institutions hold 100.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $419.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the HQY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.82 million shares valued at $345.14 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 3.55 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $179.54 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $136.5 million.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill Angelique Christine, the company’s Exec VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Hill Angelique Christine sold 11,091 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $65.74 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16356.0 shares.

HealthEquity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Kessler Jon (President and CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $62.59 per share for $6.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Trittschuh Larry L (EVP Chief Security Officer) disposed off 6,420 shares at an average price of $68.65 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 9,723 shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who are the competitors?

AMERCO (UHAL) is -21.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.07% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.