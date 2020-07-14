Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) is 139.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.44, the stock is 3.79% and 32.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 98.73% off its SMA200. TRIB registered 3.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3538.

The stock witnessed a 45.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.46%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 13.10% over the month.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $59.20M and $89.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.94% and -13.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Biotech plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $21.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.25% while institutional investors hold 54.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.90M, and float is at 18.99M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 44.40% of the Float.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -18.71% down over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 10.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.45% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.