VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) up 4.32% since start of the year

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.77 and a high of $221.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $201.00 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $246.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.23% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $199.22, the stock is -3.97% and -5.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -8.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $202.39.

The stock witnessed a -1.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 872 employees, a market worth around $23.50B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.19 and Fwd P/E is 33.40. Profit margin for the company is 63.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.91% and -10.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (305.70%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $312.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

857 institutions hold shares in VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 95.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.38M, and float is at 113.85M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 94.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 12.82 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the VRSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.99 million shares valued at $2.16 billion to account for 10.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.07 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $1.63 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.02% of the shares totaling 8.11 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIDZOS D JAMES, the company’s Exec. Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BIDZOS D JAMES sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $210.53 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that STRUBBE TODD B (President & COO) sold a total of 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $208.05 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Indelicarto Thomas C (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $214.09 for $3.21 million. The insider now directly holds 61,699 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading 33.33% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -16.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.09% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.