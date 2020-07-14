ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is -49.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $9.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.21, the stock is 1.69% and 8.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -18.69% off its SMA200. VRAY registered -76.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1231 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5053.

The stock witnessed a 11.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.46%, and is -5.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 309 employees, a market worth around $315.39M and $81.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.91% and -77.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.40%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $6.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.80% year-over-year.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), with 41.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.21% while institutional investors hold 137.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.46M, and float is at 109.61M with Short Float at 15.95%. Institutions hold 98.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares valued at $59.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.16% of the VRAY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 21.61 million shares valued at $54.02 million to account for 14.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Executive Capital, LP which holds 13.02 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $32.56 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 8.93 million with a market value of $22.32 million.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 51.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.21% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.55.