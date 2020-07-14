What should you know before buying stock in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is -45.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.68 and a high of $26.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.01 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.33%.

At last check, trading at $13.34, the stock is -1.17% and -15.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -24.80% off its SMA200. TNK registered 17.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.81.

The stock witnessed a -18.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.75%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $410.47M and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.27 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.68% and -50.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.58 with sales reaching $250.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 152.50% in year-over-year returns.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.35% while institutional investors hold 56.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.67M, and float is at 23.93M with Short Float at 8.62%. Institutions hold 46.85% of the Float.

#####

#####

#####

#####

#####

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -32.69% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -8.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.63% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.