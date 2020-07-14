Which Institutions Own Shares In Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) is 199.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $13.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCLI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $12.74, the stock is 12.68% and 46.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 124.55% off its SMA200. BCLI registered 186.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 194.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 49.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.04%, and is 5.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 271.43% and -8.80% from its 52-week high.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.20% this year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), with 6.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.34% while institutional investors hold 11.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.42M, and float is at 22.98M with Short Float at 19.22%. Institutions hold 8.79% of the Float.

#####

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Preetam, the company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Shah Preetam bought 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $45929.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Kern Ralph Dr. (COO and Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $3.88 per share for $11640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BCLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Araya Arturo (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $11700.0. The insider now directly holds 8,608 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 205.95% up over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 164.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.2% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.86.