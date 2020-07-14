Who are the Institutional Holders in Bunge Limited (BG)?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is -29.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.00 and a high of $59.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $40.50 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.82% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.55% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $41.57, the stock is 2.85% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -12.51% off its SMA200. BG registered -28.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.86.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is 0.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $40.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.34% and -30.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $9.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -833.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in Bunge Limited (BG), with 4.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 87.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.90M, and float is at 137.00M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 84.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.3 million shares valued at $627.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the BG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.06 million shares valued at $617.87 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.38 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $384.81 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 4.81 million with a market value of $197.37 million.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neppl John W, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Neppl John W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $36.55 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Bair Sheila Colleen (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $37.28 per share for $18638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1734.0 shares of the BG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Simmons Jerry Matthews JR (Controller, Principal Actg Off) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $36.43 for $18215.0. The insider now directly holds 15,266 shares of Bunge Limited (BG).

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is trading -1.20% down over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -43.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.6% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.