Who is the Top Investor In Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The APTO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 35.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.78, the stock is -10.89% and -17.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. APTO registered 116.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.83.

The stock witnessed a -10.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 217.58% and -37.53% from its 52-week high.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), with 5.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 43.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.23M, and float is at 57.28M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 40.63% of the Float.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chow Gregory K., the company’s Executive VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Chow Gregory K. sold 126,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $6.05 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Rice William G. (Chair, President & CEO) sold a total of 168,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $6.05 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the APTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Marango Jotin (Senior VP, Chief Bus. Officer) disposed off 62,835 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 116,219 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO).

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) that is trading 164.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.