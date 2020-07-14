Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Pentair plc (PNR)?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -14.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $47.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.21 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.77%.

At last check, trading at $39.98, the stock is 6.38% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.16% off its SMA200. PNR registered 3.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.85.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.63%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.43 and Fwd P/E is 16.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.64% and -15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $683.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

685 institutions hold shares in Pentair plc (PNR), with 420.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 91.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.80M, and float is at 165.25M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 90.89% of the Float.

#####

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORIN MARK C, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BORIN MARK C sold 37,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $44.71 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31659.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Frykman Karl R. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 19,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $43.38 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62068.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BORIN MARK C (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 33,501 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 30,650 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -6.67% down over the past 12 months. Dover Corporation (DOV) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.