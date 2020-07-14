Why has Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) gained 0.69% in last trading?

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is -31.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -45.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.90, the stock is 11.39% and 15.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.34% off its SMA200. ARLO registered -33.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9534.

The stock witnessed a 28.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.55%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 349 employees, a market worth around $197.97M and $377.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.67% and -43.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $54.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.40% in year-over-year returns.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 79.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.41M, and float is at 74.23M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 77.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.53 million shares valued at $28.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the ARLO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.87 million shares valued at $14.26 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 5.3 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $12.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 5.22 million with a market value of $12.7 million.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Summers Grady, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Summers Grady bought 620 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.18 per share for a total of $1352.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60255.0 shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Summers Grady (Director) bought a total of 670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $2.07 per share for $1387.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59635.0 shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE (CEO) acquired 36,600 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $99753.0. The insider now directly holds 319,799 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).

