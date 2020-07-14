Why Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is the topic of conversation today

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is -62.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $17.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The HT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -180.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.61, the stock is -4.72% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -44.08% off its SMA200. HT registered -66.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.08.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.16%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $195.20M and $505.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.98% and -67.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.06 with sales reaching $22.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 100.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.56M, and float is at 34.48M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 89.72% of the Float.

#####

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Neil H, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Shah Neil H bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Shah Jay H (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $5.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Shah Neil H (President and COO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.63 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 533,511 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -48.77% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -58.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.