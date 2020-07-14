Why Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Are Going Crazy

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is -55.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $12.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.96% off the consensus price target high of $9.52 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.95% higher than the price target low of $5.29 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.24, the stock is -5.33% and 1.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -36.50% off its SMA200. BSBR registered -56.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.93.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.76%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has around 47192 employees, a market worth around $19.83B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.01% and -58.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $3.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), with 9.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 10.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.73B, and float is at 3.73B with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 10.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.44 million shares valued at $22.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the BSBR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 4.21 million shares valued at $21.78 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.08 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $10.75 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $10.72 million.

