Why should you buy stock in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA)?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is -70.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.18, the stock is -1.56% and -6.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -57.05% off its SMA200. LTRPA registered -82.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5290 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6332.

The stock witnessed a -9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is -7.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $262.43M and $1.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.14% and -82.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), with 178.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 95.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 72.17M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 94.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.38 million shares valued at $15.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.61% of the LTRPA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.48 million shares valued at $9.86 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.18 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $9.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAFFEI GREGORY B, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 15,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $10.38 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

#####

#####

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -26.62% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.92% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.