Will Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is 11.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $19.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.31%.

At last check, trading at $14.62, the stock is 5.21% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 19.03% off its SMA200. DLPH registered -16.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.30%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $4.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.24% and -25.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Delphi Technologies PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $550.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.90% in year-over-year returns.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), with 532.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 111.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.17M, and float is at 86.03M with Short Float at 29.13%. Institutions hold 111.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 9.78 million shares valued at $78.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the DLPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ninety One UK Ltd with 8.73 million shares valued at $70.27 million to account for 10.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.97 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $64.18 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 5.46 million with a market value of $43.98 million.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Joseph R, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Massaro Joseph R sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $89.56 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Delphi Technologies PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Brazier Allan J (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21050.0 shares of the DLPH stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tenneco Inc. (TEN) that is -29.24% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.0% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.92.