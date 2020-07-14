Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -31.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.33 and a high of $52.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $31.32 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.16% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 26.93% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $30.69, the stock is -15.95% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -18.64% off its SMA200. ZYME registered 30.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.81.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.81%, and is -15.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $25.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.96% and -41.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $670k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 463.00% in year-over-year returns.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), with 4.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.12% while institutional investors hold 66.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.69M, and float is at 37.38M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 60.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.56 million shares valued at $126.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the ZYME Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.41 million shares valued at $121.11 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 3.23 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $114.4 million, while Great Point Partners LLC holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $82.46 million.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tehrani Ali, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tehrani Ali bought 575 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $33.39 per share for a total of $19199.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59861.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Cox Troy (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $46.50 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -15.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.