A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) is 14.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.74 and a high of $29.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $32.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.88% lower than the price target low of $23.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.60, the stock is 8.78% and 20.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 25.81% off its SMA200. HCM registered 30.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.29.

The stock witnessed a 29.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.10%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) has around 853 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $204.89M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.03% and -4.41% from its 52-week high.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $57.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM), with 8.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 32.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.12M, and float is at 61.44M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 30.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Ltd /ca/ with over 4.86 million shares valued at $86.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.64% of the HCM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 3.98 million shares valued at $71.11 million to account for 2.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M&G Investment Management Ltd which holds 3.9 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $69.62 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $64.76 million.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -11.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.46% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.