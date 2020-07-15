AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $684.91 and a high of $1274.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZO stock was last observed hovering at around $1108.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 25.04% off its average median price target of $1250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.05% off the consensus price target high of $1350.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 1.45% higher than the price target low of $1150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1133.37, the stock is 0.71% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 4.48% off its SMA200. AZO registered -3.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,054.21.

The stock witnessed a 2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.99%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has around 55680 employees, a market worth around $26.34B and $12.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.48% and -11.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.50%).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoZone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $22.42 with sales reaching $3.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Top Institutional Holders

1,070 institutions hold shares in AutoZone Inc. (AZO), with 96.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 96.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.39M, and float is at 23.24M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 96.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.31 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the AZO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.81 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.09 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $926.33 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $924.2 million.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at AutoZone Inc. (AZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniele Philip B., the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Daniele Philip B. sold 176 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1100.21 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247.0 shares.

AutoZone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Wright Kristen C. (Sr. VP, Sec. & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 1,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $1140.00 per share for $2.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 247.0 shares of the AZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, MAJOR MITCHELL C. (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 4,200 shares at an average price of $1153.86 for $4.85 million. The insider now directly holds 579 shares of AutoZone Inc. (AZO).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading 41.39% up over the past 12 months. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is 780.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.37% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.