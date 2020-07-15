Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) is -24.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $30.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSAC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $19.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.47% off the consensus price target high of $25.39 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.38% lower than the price target low of $15.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is 1.10% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -13.80% off its SMA200. BSAC registered -42.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.87.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.01%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has around 11186 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $3.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.23% and -42.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander-Chile is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $657.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), with institutional investors hold 15.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.12M, and float is at 0.47M. Institutions hold 15.70% of the Float.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) that is trading -63.00% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -45.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.