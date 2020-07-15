Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) – The -4.38% Downside Potential Remains

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is -17.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1107.29 and a high of $2094.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $1686.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.47% off its average median price target of $1625.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.44% off the consensus price target high of $2030.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -41.35% lower than the price target low of $1200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1696.23, the stock is 3.12% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -2.97% off its SMA200. BKNG registered -9.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,670.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,649.12.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.03%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has around 26400 employees, a market worth around $67.92B and $14.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.58 and Fwd P/E is 24.09. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.19% and -19.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booking Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$11.77 with sales reaching $526.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -86.30% in year-over-year returns.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Top Institutional Holders

1,779 institutions hold shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), with 143.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 97.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.09M, and float is at 40.65M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 96.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.33 million shares valued at $4.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the BKNG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.87 million shares valued at $3.86 billion to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.32 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $3.12 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $2.45 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times.