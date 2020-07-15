Check out this: Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is on the verge of a huge rally

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.51 and a high of $148.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $114.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.1% off its average median price target of $138.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -18.97% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.97, the stock is -0.97% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 5.97% off its SMA200. NVRO registered 83.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.19.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.59%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has around 853 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $395.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.61% and -19.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nevro Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.67 with sales reaching $36.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.40% in year-over-year returns.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Nevro Corp. (NVRO), with 788.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 107.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.84M, and float is at 31.45M with Short Float at 8.84%. Institutions hold 105.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.66 million shares valued at $466.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.72% of the NVRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.97 million shares valued at $297.35 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.81 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $281.1 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $198.06 million.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Nevro Corp. (NVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCormick Shawn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCormick Shawn sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $126.50 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7772.0 shares.

Nevro Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Schmitz Patrick (Vice President, Operations) sold a total of 42,884 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $128.78 per share for $5.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18658.0 shares of the NVRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Galligan Andrew H (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,718 shares at an average price of $120.11 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 53,490 shares of Nevro Corp. (NVRO).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 34.15% up over the past 12 months. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is 10.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.56% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.22.