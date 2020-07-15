Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is -23.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.82 and a high of $109.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The COLM stock was last observed hovering at around $77.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.79% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.97, the stock is -2.28% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. COLM registered -24.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.27.

The stock witnessed a -3.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.32%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $5.01B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.53% and -29.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $304.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.90% in year-over-year returns.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Top Institutional Holders

397 institutions hold shares in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM), with 35.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.83% while institutional investors hold 93.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.97M, and float is at 31.56M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 43.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC with over 3.68 million shares valued at $256.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.57% of the COLM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.41 million shares valued at $237.77 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.6 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $181.56 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $77.13 million.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BANY SARAH, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BANY SARAH sold 26,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $76.40 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.84 million shares.

Columbia Sportswear Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that Gertrude Boyle Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 26,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $76.40 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.84 million shares of the COLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, BANY SARAH (10% Owner) disposed off 27,398 shares at an average price of $75.72 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 7,870,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 12.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.81% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.