Dissecting Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is 169.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.01 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAO stock was last observed hovering at around $39.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $238.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.72% off the consensus price target high of $248.73 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 77.65% higher than the price target low of $170.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is 5.23% and 32.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 84.07% off its SMA200. DAO registered a gain of 130.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.73.

The stock witnessed a 44.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.57%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) has around 1699 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $231.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.40% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Youdao Inc. (DAO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Youdao Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.84 with sales reaching $628.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 124.20% year-over-year.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Youdao Inc. (DAO), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.19% while institutional investors hold 46.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.81M, and float is at 21.46M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 44.23% of the Float.