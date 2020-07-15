Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) turns bullish with gain of 0.96 points

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is -4.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.68 and a high of $73.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLB stock was last observed hovering at around $64.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.88% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.94% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.61, the stock is -0.51% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.62% off its SMA200. DLB registered 0.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.98.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.48%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has around 2193 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.33. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.84% and -10.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $232.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Top Institutional Holders

437 institutions hold shares in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 99.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.85M, and float is at 63.10M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 97.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.95 million shares valued at $322.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the DLB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 4.4 million shares valued at $238.4 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.18 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $226.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 2.96 million with a market value of $160.68 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YEAMAN KEVIN J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that YEAMAN KEVIN J sold 49,664 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $61.20 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32895.0 shares.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that YEAMAN KEVIN J (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $60.00 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32895.0 shares of the DLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, CHEW LEWIS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $54.79 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 98,047 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB).

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading -6.05% down over the past 12 months. Eros International Plc (EROS) is 104.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.17% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.