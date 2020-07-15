EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 19.54% Change This Year

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is 19.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.97 and a high of $266.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPAM stock was last observed hovering at around $252.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $246.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.78% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.87% lower than the price target low of $217.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $253.61, the stock is 1.59% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. EPAM registered 29.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $242.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $220.07.

The stock witnessed a 7.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.41%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has around 32561 employees, a market worth around $14.16B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.38 and Fwd P/E is 36.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.88% and -4.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $597.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Top Institutional Holders

631 institutions hold shares in EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.65% while institutional investors hold 103.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.29M, and float is at 52.76M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 99.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.08 million shares valued at $944.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.14% of the EPAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4.72 million shares valued at $876.55 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.97 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $737.18 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $643.54 million.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shnayder Boris, the company’s SVP/Co-Head of Global Business. SEC filings show that Shnayder Boris sold 8,471 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $233.21 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5053.0 shares.

EPAM Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Vargo Ronald P (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $224.78 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7549.0 shares of the EPAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Solomon Lawrence F (SVP & Chief People Officer) disposed off 1,618 shares at an average price of $234.45 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 7,829 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -72.95% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -15.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.25% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.