Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is -23.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $157.32 and a high of $294.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The RE stock was last observed hovering at around $207.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.76% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.91% off the consensus price target high of $264.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.47% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.44, the stock is 1.52% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -10.81% off its SMA200. RE registered -18.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $224.72.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.10%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has around 1603 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $8.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Distance from 52-week low is 34.40% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $2.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Top Institutional Holders

683 institutions hold shares in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), with 8.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.73% while institutional investors hold 103.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.20M, and float is at 29.56M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 82.26% of the Float.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Losquadro Geraldine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Losquadro Geraldine sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $198.54 per share for a total of $39708.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10640.0 shares.

Everest Re Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that TARANTO JOSEPH V (Chairman) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $173.87 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the RE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, TARANTO JOSEPH V (Chairman) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $172.99 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 19,330 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading 120.86% up over the past 12 months. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is -5.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.43% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.