Fortis Inc. (FTS) Is Down -5.95% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is -5.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.59 and a high of $44.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $41.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $46.55 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.22% lower than the price target low of $37.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.05, the stock is 2.39% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.32% off its SMA200. FTS registered -1.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Distance from 52-week low is 36.59% and -12.68% from its 52-week high.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7., but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Top Institutional Holders

518 institutions hold shares in Fortis Inc. (FTS), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 61.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 464.30M, and float is at 463.46M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 61.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 36.35 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the FTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 17.74 million shares valued at $683.88 million to account for 3.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 15.5 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $597.45 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 14.42 million with a market value of $555.73 million.

Fortis Inc. (FTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) that is trading -29.81% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -17.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.26% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.