GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) up 12.68% since start of the year

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is 12.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $20.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $21.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.93% lower than the price target low of $17.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.93, the stock is 1.72% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.69% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.79.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.92%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $3.56B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.81% and -9.73% from its 52-week high.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), with 254.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 7.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.35M, and float is at 232.71M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 7.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 67.7 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.54% of the GFL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 50.82 million shares valued at $764.91 million to account for 16.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.95 million shares representing 2.21% and valued at over $104.61 million, while OMERS Administration Corporation holds 1.86% of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $87.81 million.