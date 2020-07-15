GIB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CGI Inc. (GIB) Now

CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is -22.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.32 and a high of $87.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIB stock was last observed hovering at around $63.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $71.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.37% off the consensus price target high of $81.02 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -24.92% lower than the price target low of $51.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.52, the stock is 1.19% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. GIB registered -18.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.53.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

CGI Inc. (GIB) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $15.65B and $9.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.31 and Fwd P/E is 12.37. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.29% and -25.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

CGI Inc. (GIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CGI Inc. (GIB) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CGI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $2.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

CGI Inc. (GIB) Top Institutional Holders

544 institutions hold shares in CGI Inc. (GIB), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 68.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.64M, and float is at 209.09M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 67.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 31.41 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.64% of the GIB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 9.0 million shares valued at $489.44 million to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd which holds 8.21 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $446.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 7.28 million with a market value of $396.0 million.