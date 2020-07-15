HEICO Corporation (HEI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is -17.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.01 and a high of $147.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEI stock was last observed hovering at around $93.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.42% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.48% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.48, the stock is -7.40% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -12.64% off its SMA200. HEI registered -30.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.88.

The stock witnessed a -13.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.02%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $11.24B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.67 and Fwd P/E is 43.76. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.66% and -36.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEICO Corporation (HEI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEICO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $387.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Top Institutional Holders

601 institutions hold shares in HEICO Corporation (HEI), with 30.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.49% while institutional investors hold 87.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.67M, and float is at 114.59M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 68.16% of the Float.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at HEICO Corporation (HEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $80.04 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54112.0 shares.

HEICO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that MENDELSON VICTOR H (Co-President) sold a total of 9,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $88.02 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the HEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, MENDELSON LAURANS A (COB and CEO) disposed off 9,112 shares at an average price of $88.02 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 14,023 shares of HEICO Corporation (HEI).

HEICO Corporation (HEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) that is trading 35.02% up over the past 12 months. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is -64.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.