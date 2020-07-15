Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) stock Surged by 2.03% yesterday

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is 13.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.01 and a high of $209.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $200.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.06% off its average median price target of $235.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.8% off the consensus price target high of $237.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $227.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.29, the stock is 9.01% and 14.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 23.41% off its SMA200. HELE registered 37.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $184.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $168.47.

The stock witnessed a 17.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.94%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.40% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helen of Troy Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.2 with sales reaching $417.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), with 172.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.25M, and float is at 25.11M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 102.33% of the Float.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mininberg Julien, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mininberg Julien sold 199 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $205.87 per share for a total of $40969.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Helen of Troy Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that Grass Brian (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $206.06 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33014.0 shares of the HELE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Meeker Timothy F (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $205.84 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 4,929 shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 12.16% up over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 8.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.7.