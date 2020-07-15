Here are the top Institutional holders of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is 23.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.29 and a high of $119.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SITE stock was last observed hovering at around $108.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.12% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.79% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -44.03% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.34, the stock is 2.22% and 8.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 24.47% off its SMA200. SITE registered 63.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.29%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.23 and Fwd P/E is 53.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.81% and -5.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.41 with sales reaching $735.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), with 457.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 121.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.77M, and float is at 41.39M with Short Float at 11.00%. Institutions hold 120.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.87 million shares valued at $285.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the SITE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.84 million shares valued at $282.95 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.79 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $279.17 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 8.54% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $263.14 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brisendine L Briley Jr, the company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Brisendine L Briley Jr sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $106.02 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19234.0 shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that BLACK DOUG (CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $106.80 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the SITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, BLACK DOUG (CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $110.14 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 368,065 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Who are the competitors?

