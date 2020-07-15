Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.09 and a high of $122.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $101.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.44% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.08% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.67, the stock is 4.19% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. SLAB registered -3.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.31%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $864.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 293.34 and Fwd P/E is 31.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.74% and -16.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $199.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), with 928.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 98.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.64M, and float is at 42.83M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 95.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.58 million shares valued at $561.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.05% of the SLAB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.29 million shares valued at $451.72 million to account for 12.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.26 million shares representing 9.74% and valued at over $363.58 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $182.76 million.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuttle George Tyson, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Tuttle George Tyson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $99.77 per share for a total of $4.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Thompson Daniel Mark (SR VP & GM, INFRA & Automotive) sold a total of 4,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36180.0 shares of the SLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Hollister John C (Sr VP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $96.38 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 61,555 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 0.85% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 10.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.24% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.