Here is a breakdown of the Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) stock performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is -41.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.29 and a high of $178.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The JLL stock was last observed hovering at around $102.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.4% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.85% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.52, the stock is -1.35% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -24.39% off its SMA200. JLL registered -26.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.17.

The stock witnessed a -6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.63%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has around 93400 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $18.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.95% and -42.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Top Institutional Holders

615 institutions hold shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), with 296.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 95.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.61M, and float is at 51.33M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 95.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.65 million shares valued at $772.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the JLL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.7 million shares valued at $575.96 million to account for 11.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 4.79 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $483.92 million, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 8.27% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $431.28 million.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Jeff A, the company’s CEO, LaSalle Investment Mgmt. SEC filings show that Jacobson Jeff A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $169.35 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10686.0 shares.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -27.23% down over the past 12 months. Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is -13.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.81% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.48.