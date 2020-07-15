ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) on Track to Reach $170.00 in a Year

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is 4.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.28 and a high of $178.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICLR stock was last observed hovering at around $171.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.6% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.03% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -32.88% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.39, the stock is 8.54% and 10.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock 13.80% off its SMA200. ICLR registered 18.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.78.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.74%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $9.66B and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.80 and Fwd P/E is 23.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.04% and 0.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICON Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $598.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Top Institutional Holders

484 institutions hold shares in ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR), with 734.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 98.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.35M, and float is at 51.77M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 97.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WCM Investment Management, LLC with over 3.82 million shares valued at $520.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the ICLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.58 million shares valued at $487.3 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $381.02 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $340.18 million.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -45.60% down over the past 12 months. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is 37.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.52% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.