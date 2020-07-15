Is Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) a good stock to buy now?

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is -21.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.25 and a high of $109.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHH stock was last observed hovering at around $80.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.4% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -37.97% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.40, the stock is 0.39% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.00% off its SMA200. CHH registered -8.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.77.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.55%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.00% and -25.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Choice Hotels International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $169.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.60% in year-over-year returns.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), with 21.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.31% while institutional investors hold 102.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.34M, and float is at 33.96M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 63.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 4.69 million shares valued at $287.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the CHH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.01 million shares valued at $245.64 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 3.88 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $237.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $204.61 million.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cimerola Patrick, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Cimerola Patrick sold 15,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $92.06 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19324.0 shares.

Choice Hotels International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Cimerola Patrick (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 22 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $92.10 per share for $2026.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19324.0 shares of the CHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Cimerola Patrick (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 9,066 shares at an average price of $90.22 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 19,324 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -38.98% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is -37.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.55% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.26.