Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) is 1.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.87% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.28% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.47, the stock is -5.10% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -3.79% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.95.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% loss in the last 1 month and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has around 645 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $58.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.06% and -13.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (119.40%).

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $13M over the same period.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.94M, and float is at 11.87M with Short Float at 2.77%.