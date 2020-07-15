MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is 37.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $275.49 and a high of $561.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $517.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.65% off its average median price target of $522.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.96% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.57% lower than the price target low of $448.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $522.22, the stock is 1.60% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 31.18% off its SMA200. MKTX registered 44.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $506.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $413.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has around 527 employees, a market worth around $20.22B and $555.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.40 and Fwd P/E is 67.51. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.56% and -7.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.05 with sales reaching $176.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.70% in year-over-year returns.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Top Institutional Holders

720 institutions hold shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.64% while institutional investors hold 101.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.30M, and float is at 36.45M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 97.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.1 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the MKTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.35 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 2.11 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $700.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $572.26 million.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DELISE ANTONIO L, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that DELISE ANTONIO L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $501.60 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33847.0 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that McVey Richard M (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $483.62 per share for $12.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the MKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Themelis Nicholas (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $479.66 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 34,192 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 19.75% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is -0.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.29% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.